The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has told the President Muhammadu Buhari government and the Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed to be ready to prove the allegation of financial impropriety against him.





Secondus gave the threat in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Ike Abonyi, on Friday night.





The statement reads: “The attention of the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has been drawn to a press conference addressed by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday claiming that the National Chairman collected N200m from the purse of the National Security Adviser (NSA).





“Prince Secondus is challenging Mr. Mohammed to be ready to establish his allegations in court immediately.”





The PDP chairman said the agenda of the minister was to damage his reputation and distract him from serving his party but that he had failed woefully





“For the purposes of some gullible public, Prince Secondus never collected any money from the NSA under any guise,” he stated.





Also listed at the news conference by Mohammed were former PDP Financial Secretary, who allegedly collected N600 million from the same source on the October 24, 2014.





“Then National Publicity Secretary Olisah Metuh, who is on trial for collecting N1.4 billion from the office of then NSA.





“Dr Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications, on trial for taking N2.1 billion from the office of then NSA.





“Former SSA to President Jonathan, Dudafa Waripamo-Owei, on trial over N830 million kept in accounts of four different companies,” he had said.