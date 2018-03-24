The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has thrown its support behind the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, for assenting to the Neighbourhood Watch Corps bill, adding that the step would strengthen security in the state.PDP also flayed the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state for claiming that the Neighborhood bill signed by Wike was aimed at witchhunting their members during the 2019 Elections.The party, however, noted that the Bill was initiated by an APC Lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, stressing that the corps would promote peace and development in the state.Recalled that Hon Fredrick Anabraba, an APC member and Minority Leader of the State House of Assembly, representing Akuku-Toru constituency I, had moved motion for establishment of the Neighborhood Watch Safety Corps, noting that the passage of the bill would strenghten the fight against crime in the state.The Publicity Security of PDP in the state, Nwanosike Samuel, who spoke while receiving APC defectors to PDP through the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) at Andoni Local Government Area of the state, noted that many states in the country have similar security outfits.Nwanosike said: “We run a democratic government. And in democracy, the minority will have their say but the majority will have their way. The Rivers State House of Assembly members are our representatives. That law, Neigbourhood Watch was proposed by an APC Lawmaker, the Minority leader of the House, and other APC Lawmakers supported the Bill.“Today, the Rivers State House of Assembly has passed that Bill into Law and the Governor has assented. The Governor has gone ahead to appoint an active Director in the person of Dr. Uche Mike Chukwuma, a retired ACP of Police to head the corps. We are in support of the passage of the bill.“Don’t worry yourselves. In Lagos they have the same neighbourhood watch, they have same in Edo, Imo and Anambra states. Just today I read in the newspaper that Katsina, the state of President Muhammadu Buhari has also joined to propose a security law. Why would Rivers State be different. That law has come to stay, it will provide security for our people, provide job for our people and make us happy.”