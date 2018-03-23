The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye Friday took to the social media to respond to the news of a 15-year old heroine of faith, Leah Sharibu—-one of the Dapchi 110 who were taken captives on February 19, 2018 from their dormitories at the Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State by Boko Haram—-who’s still in captivity because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.Pastor Adeboye who has expressed Holy anger when the girls were abducted in February praying God to release them from their captors, prayed again yesterday for her peaceful rescue. “Lord, we ask that You visit the camp of the captors and in a way that You alone can, see to the safe release and return of the missing girl, Leah Sharibu in Jesus name.“Isaiah 49:25 says: ’But this saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children,’” he pleaded with God, promising to continue to lift her up in prayer until she’s released.On two occasions the highly revered man of God led a huge number of worshippers to declare war on all those who are shedding blood in Nigeria and especially those kidnapping young school girls for ransom.Pastor Adeboye and Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and thousands others across the globe interceded for the kidnapped 110 girls who were abducted from their Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state by Boko Haram militants.Pastor Adeboye decreed: “Every kidnapper in this country by whatever name they are called, please set them on fire right now in the name of Jesus.”The second round was led by his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye. Both times, the prayers were followed by loud cries from the crowd as people prayed that the girls would be found soon.These prayers were held at the Special Holy Ghost Service, themed: “Stronger than your enemies 3.”