The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has prayed that God might ensure the safe return of the lone Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, remaining in the captivity of Boko Haram.The terror sect refused to release Leah, a Christian, with other abductees on Wednesday because she would not renounce Jesus Christ and her religion.Adeboye, in a tweet on his official handle, prayed that the Lord should ”visit the camp of the captors and “in a way that You alone can, see to the safe release and return of the missing girl, Leah Sharibu, in Jesus name.”In another tweet, he said: “Isaiah 49:25: But thus saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children.”On his part, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo, Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate Leah’s release.”The biggest litmus test for President Buhari and the APC government in this Dapchi girls saga is the case of Leah Sharibu, the only kidnapped Dapchi girl yet to be released by Boko Haram,” Badejo told reporters.”Leah, on the evidence of her colleagues, was not freed because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.“Anyone who thinks this is just a Christian problem will be making a big mistake,” he said.“No amount of accolades will suffice to congratulate the girl and her parents who nurtured her to be that strong in her faith as to demonstrate such courage.”