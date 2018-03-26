About eighteen passengers in a commercial bus escaped death by whiskers yesterday as about 200 cows ran across Owo-Benin expressway in Ondo State, leaving many of the passengers with injuries.It was gathered that the commercial bus, marked KPA 77LG, was coming from Lagos State and heading to Owo in the state. Eyewitness said the crash occurred close to Uso town.According to the eyewitness, “despite efforts by the driver to avoid the cows, two of them hit the bus.“Immediately the accident happened, the herdsmen spoke to the other cows and they escaped into the bush.” A dead cow was seen at the scene of the accident, while the wounded passengers were rushed to the hospital. One of the victims, Grace Ajayi, said: “We were just saved by grace from the hands of these wicked herdsmen.It all happened with lightning speed. It was God who actually took control of the situation.” Some policemen rushed to the scene and cleared the expressway, while those injured were taken to the hospital. The state Police image maker, Femi Joseph, could not be reached last night for comment.