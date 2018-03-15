The Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, has disclosed that officers of the state police command have visited South Africa in search of key suspects of the August 6, 2017 killings at St Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State.

Umar stated this on Wednesday when some Ozubulu widows carried a protest to his office at Amawbia, Anambra State.





He assured the people of Ozubulu that those involved in the killings must be punished.





“We have sent some of our men to South Africa to track major suspects, and we are working in tandem with the South African government in making sure that justice was done on the issue,” said.





Umar said the witnesses in the case must be protected, adding that the Command was ready for any body who wants to foment trouble in the area.





He said, “We are resolute, we are determined, we must make sure the community and its people are protected and we must go after anyone involved in this case, no matter how connected the person is.”





He asked the people to go about their normal business, adding that the Police were on top of the situation.





The Ozubulu widows had stormed the state police headquarters in Amawbia, demanding justice over the killings in the community.





Speaking through their leader, Mrs. Nonye Onwuzulike, the women told the police that witnesses in the matter were being threatened by unknown persons across the globe.





Recall that the state police command and earlier arraigned four suspects in connection to the Ozubulu massacre.