Reno Omokri, aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man who does not stand for anything.





Omokri said this while reacting to President Buhari’s objections of tenure elongation of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday said that the tenure elongation of the National Working Committee of the party was unconstitutional.





Omokri wondered why the same President who presided over the National Executive Council meeting that pronounced the elongation of Oyegun at first, was still the same person that objected to it yesterday.





Omokri twitted on Wednesday morning: “It beats my imagination that the same President Buhari who presided over the APC NEC meeting where Oyegun’s tenure was extended is the same Buhari who objected to the tenure elongation in another APC NEC meeting.





“When you don’t stand for anything, you also fall for anything.”