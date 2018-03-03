The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed another National Executive Council (NEC) meeting for this month to fix the controversies arising from the one-year tenure extension granted the John Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC).





Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary of the party confirmed the coming meeting to Tribune.





A definite date for the meeting has, however, not been fixed.





He said the exact date would be dependent on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s convenience.





This is coming following controversies regarding one year extension granted to the John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee at Tuesday’s NEC meeting.





Some members of the party seem unhappy about the extension.





Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday faulted the tenure extension





He said extension of Oyegun’s tenure showed that APC is an undemocratic party.





Abdullahi further speaking stated that the coming NEC meeting would be used to deliberate on the extension granted to Oyegun and NWC members.





He also confirmed the fixing of dates for governorship primary elections in Ekiti and Osun States.









While the party’s candidate will emerge for Ekiti governorship election on May 5, Osun will have theirs on July 7.