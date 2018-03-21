The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, on Wednesday, stormed the National Assembly to attend the caucus meeting of Senators serving on the platform of the party.

The APC chairman is currently in attendance at the meeting with members of the APC national working committee.

Asked what his mission was, Odigie-Oyegun told reporters that he came to “commiserate with the Senate on the death of a senator Ali Wakili”.