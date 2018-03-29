The All Progressives Congress, APC, said it would release list of membership of a technical committee set up to advise the party on tenure elongation of its National Working Committee, NWC on Thursday.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this yesterday.





Responding to an enquiry on when the technical committee would be unveiled, he said, “we are still working on it. By tomorrow (today), we shall make the list public.”





Abdullahi had on Tuesday, announced the constitution of the technical committee.





The APC’s spokesperson had added that the decision of NEC to extend tenure of party officials by one year still subsisted pending the outcome of the task of the committee





He had said, “The president was gracious enough to say well, this is my thinking. But I still want to subject it to debate by NEC.









“So, members of NEC thanked the president for still throwing the issue to them for a debate.”