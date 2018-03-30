The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to pray fervently for the country, noting that Nigeria is under a heavy stress.He said this while delivery his Easter goodwill message to Christians on Friday. According to him, truth and sincerity of purpose from critical stakeholders are the only requirements needed to pull Nigeria off its challenges.His words, “the nation’s democracy more than ever before is under heavy stress that needs all hands to be on deck for its survival.“We are under pressure that requires only truth and sincerity of purpose from critical stakeholders to survive”, he said.The parties National in a statement signed by his spokesperson Ike Abonyi charged the nation’s leaders to stand up for the truth and save the country from deteriorating.The PDP boss specifically commended some nation’s elder-statesmen like former President’s Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida and former Minister of Defence General Theophilus Danjuma for saying the truth about the state of the nation noting that truth and nothing else can set us free.According to him,”Indicators are apparent that the country is under siege and Nigerians should use this solemn period of Easter to pray for God to intervene and raise good leaders for the country.“My advice to the APC led federal government is to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and shun all undemocratic tendencies that heighten tension in the landSecondus then charged Christians to see the Easter festivity which also marks the end of the 40 days special fasting and prayers as an ample period for positive attitude to one another.He assured Nigerians that the new PDP that would emerge after reformation is going to take the country to the next level having been equipped with the requisite experience.The PDP boss admonished Nigerian leaders to absorb the lessons of Easter and allow it influence their conduct, especially as it concerns the less privileged in our society.Finally, Prince Secondus wishes all Nigerians a very happy Easter celebration as he urges them to live in peace with one another.