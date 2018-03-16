The traditional engagement of the daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Oludamilola, to Oluseun Bakare held Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.





In attendance were family members, friends, relatives and top government officials.





Damilola is a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) while Seun is son of Bola Shagaya, a businesswoman.





The church wedding comes up on March 17.















