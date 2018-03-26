Reno Omokri, a former presidential assistant on new media, has accused Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo of engaging paid “sources” to attack ex-President Gooduck Jonathan.





He said this in a statement he issued on Monday.





Omokri said stories making the round in the media accusing former President Jonathan of looting N100 billion from the CBN and taking it directly to his house were false.





“Such a thing never happened. The Presidency knows so which is why it circulated the story to various media houses and refuse to attach its name preferring to say that the story came from a ‘source’ in the Presidency.





“I can authoritatively say that that source is no one other than the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.





“These same story was leaked by ’sources’ almost word for word to several online media last year.





“Let me state that these allegations are lies. More interestingly is the fact that it is because this administration continues to make false allegations of financial misappropriation to mislead the public by blackmailing political opponents that caused the Egmont Group to suspend Nigeria.





“The suspension is soon to have a very negative impact on Nigerian travelers who may soon find it very difficult to use their Nigerian domiciled cards abroad.





“Now, Nigeria is on the verge of being expelled from the Egmont Group precisely because of these types of shenanigans by the current administration. If Nigeria is expelled, it will be a great tragedy for our economy.





“It is a lie that N100 billion or any other amounts of money was taking from the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria and moved to former President Jonathan’s house and if Vice President Osinbajo is sure of his claim, he should come out and make them instead of hiding behind faceless ‘sources’.





“This latest round of fallacious rumour mongering is nothing but the desperate last throes of a government that came in through propaganda and is about to go out because of a lack of proper agenda.





“The allegation is false and it is precisely because they have no evidence to support this allegation that they are using faceless third parties to spread this slur,” he said.