Reno Omokri, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, has lashed out at the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.





Omokri alleged that the Vice President fears President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Bola Tinubu more than God.





The United States, US-based Pastor insisted that Osinbajo’s fear for those men was responsible for his lies to Nigerians.





In a tweet, the former presidential aide stressed that Osinbajo cannot displease both men he described as “godfathers.”





Omokri wrote: “The main problem facing Vice President @ProfOsinbajo is that he fears @MBuhari and @AsiwajuTinubu more than he fears God.





“That is why he can lie to displease God and please his godfathers.









“We will all die if Jesus does not tarry, and face judgment before God and not before Buhari.”