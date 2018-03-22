



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is chairing the ongoing expanded National Economic Council, NEC, which has in attendance the 36 governors of the federation, the Chairman of Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote and Mr. Bill Gate from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.Others are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance. Senator John Eno, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty. Nnaemeka Alfred and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as well as Ministers. Diplomats, the academia and the business class.Representatives of the World Bank and the DFID are expected to give remarks at the meeting taking place at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa,Abuja.