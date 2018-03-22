Others are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance. Senator John Eno, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty. Nnaemeka Alfred and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as well as Ministers. Diplomats, the academia and the business class.
Representatives of the World Bank and the DFID are expected to give remarks at the meeting taking place at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa,Abuja.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.