The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday told those who want Ibrahim Magu removed as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC boss to perish the thought, asserting that the anti-corruption czar is “going nowhere”.





Addressing journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he maintained that the EFCC acting chairman has not committed any offence to warrant his removal.





Osinbajo said, “Magu is going nowhere. Seriously, what offence has this man committed?.





“I have known him personally right from the time of the very first chairman of the commission till now, he is a very dedicated, trustworthy gentleman. Don’t forget he is also the most senior official of the EFCC.”





Recall that the Senate had on two occasions refused to confirm the nomination of Magu to head the EFCC, citing indicting reports from the Department of State Services, DSS, as part of the reasons.