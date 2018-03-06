Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has called for synergy from all stakeholders to check incessant herdsmen attacks on communities in the state.Ortom made the appeal on Tuesday at Omosu, Edumoga Community in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue, where herdsmen killed more than 30 persons on Monday evening.The governor described the attacks as unfortunate, unwarranted and uncalled for.Ortom expressed regret that in spite of efforts by the Federal Government to restore peace to the state, some Fulani mercenaries were thwarting the efforts.He recalled that in the past Fulani herdsmen interacted with the farmers without skirmishes until the coming of Fulani mercenaries from foreign countries.The governor said that the mercenaries usually killed, maimed and raped people’s wives and daughters, as well attacked security agents.He said that more efforts were urgently needed to tackle the incessant attacks on Benue people by Fulani herdsmen.Ortom noted that when Zamfara enacted Sharia Law no one resisted it and wondered why people were opposed to the Anti-Open Grazing Law 2017 of Benue.He said that justice should be given to Benue people by ensuring that the perpetrators of the killings in the state were arrested and prosecuted.He, however, advised Benue people not to take law into their hands but to report any breach of peace or threat to life to the security agencies for appropriate action.The Local Government Chairman, Mr Olofu Ogwuche, said that he was arranging a peace meeting between farmers and herdsmen when the incident occurred.Ogwuche said that he had already cautioned the people of the area against killing cattle even when they strayed into their farms and they heeded the advice.The chairman said he was surprised over the killings of the people, mostly women and children, and commended the governor for his prompt response by visiting the area.