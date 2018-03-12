National chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, weekend, said only PDP has what it takes to rescue Nigeria from total collapse in 2019, adding that All Progressives Congress, APC, can no longer rely on propaganda to win elections.Speaking at Ovwor, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State during an interdenominational thanksgiving service/grand reception organised by J. U. Oguma Foundation in honour of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, Secondus challenged the APC to tell Nigerians what it had achieved since it took over governance.He said APC had borrowed N11 trillion in three years as against the N6 trillion borrowed by the PDP in 16 years.Also speaking at the event, Anglican Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, raised the alarm that “Nigeria is sick and in need of a true leader. The current government is not a solution to our problem. The solution to the problem of Nigeria is with God.In his address, chairman of the foundation, Olorogun John Oguma said: “When Ibori was around, Urhobo had three representatives in the Federal Executive Council and he was away for eight years after which Urhobo never had a voice in the council.”Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, while speaking as special guest at the occasion, described Ibori as a good leader who built a solid foundation for the development of the state.In his remarks, Ibori described his jail term as a sabbatical leave saying: “It has been a year since I returned from my sabbatical leave. I thank God and the entire Urhobo class for their support. In the days ahead, my actions will express my gratitude to you all.”Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, while advising Nigerians to be wary of rumour-mongering, said: “Ibori has a very forgiving heart. I’m here as a blood brother and I want to thank everyone that has come here today and those that went to see him in London.”Speaking further, Secondus said: “Ibori is a factor in Nigeria who has great following in Delta and across the country. Ibori believes in the welfare of the people and believes that the young shall grow and that the women must take their rightful place.“APC has plunged Nigeria into insecurity, hunger and crisis. In PDP controlled states, all our governors have fulfilled their promises to the people.”