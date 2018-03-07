Jonathan’s ex-aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to help Ghana fight corruption.





Omokri wondered how Buhari intends to help Ghana fight corruption when Nigeria’s graft rating has increased.





In a tweet, the former Presidential aide recalled that Transparency International’s report that corruption has increased under Buhari’s government.





The tweet reads, “Dear President Nana Akufo-Addo.





“@NAkufoAddo, I gather President Buhari promised to teach Ghana how to fight corruption.





“Can a man without hair teach you how to comb your hair? Transparency International says corruption has increased in Nigeria under Buhari! Is this your teacher?





“Expecting Buhari to improve your situation is like expecting a man who couldn’t pass mathematics to teach you how to pass additional mathematics.





“Spin him however you like, but you can’t point to one thing in his life that Buhari has ran successfully. I’m sorry. Truth is bitter!”