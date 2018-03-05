Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, on Monday said the early death of his parents and their failure to enjoy the fruits of the sacrifice they made while raising him was his greatest regret in life.
Obasanjo, who turned 81 today made the disclosure at a ceremony to mark his birthday at Marque Events Centre located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.
The former President said he wished his parents lived long to witness his success in life.
According to Obasanjo, “One thing I always miss and remember is that my parents left this world too early. The sacrifice they made, they did not wait to see the results. How I wish they had waited to see and eat fruits of their labour.
“But going by what Yoruba believe and say, that the dead always watch over their beloved ones and see happenings around them, I am convinced that my parents are happy in their graves, as they watch over me.”
Obasanjo said he did not believe that God has created a bad situation for Nigeria, or in any particularly country in Africa.
“We mus be able to serve humanity, if we can’t serve humanity, we can’t serve God. I do not believe God had created bad situation for Nigeria, or any particular country in Africa. If things are not going right, we must blame ourselves,” he said.
