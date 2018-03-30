The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has placed each returnee from Libya on salary for three months.





According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Desmond Agbama, made available to journalists in Benin on Thursday, Oba Ewuare announced the three months salary package when he hosted Libyan returnees in his palace yesterday.





“Apart from the allowances, the Oba Ewuare Foundation would provide the necessary tools and facilities for those who had gone through the various skills acquisition programmes,” the statement said.





The Oba expressed disappointment over the mentality of the Nigerian youth, with the quest to make quick money without legitimate means, noting that youths must embrace agriculture and other legal businesses to excel.





The statement said the monarch frowned at the attitude of some parents who encouraged illegal migration via sea and desert, stressing that the palace would employ all traditional means to eradicate the scourge.