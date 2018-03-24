A serving youth corps member has been arrested for raping and impregnating his student. Facebook user, Isreal Joe, who made the allegation on his Facebook page, wrote

''A youth corp member defiled an eleven (11) year old JSS 2 student. Simple instruction to carry out home lessons have ended the little girl with pregnancy.





The Nana College Warri student now goes through the pain of abuse and molestation. While he will be charge to court and a notification has been sent to NYSC national secretariat, we insist that parents must be careful with those they leave with their children. Trust no man.





The suspect is right at the custody of B Division Warri and we are much impress with the non compromising investigations by the working DPO. Again I'm saying trust no man with your female child. Don't suspect them, don't trust them. Be street wise...''