Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for listening to his counsel on withdrawing policemen from very important personalities (VIPs).





Last week, Omokri had criticised the current administration for not condemning “attaching of 150,000 policemen to VIPs”.





In a statement on Monday, Omokri said he was glad that the IGP ordered police officers attached to VIPs to return to core police duties.





According to him, the treatment the president received in London for an ear infection in June 2016, “has made him better able to listen to Nigerians.”





“I am glad to report today that the inspector-general of police announced the withdrawal of those officers and ordered their return to core police duties,” Omokri said.





“Apparently, the ear infection he complained about and for which he received medical treatment in London at Nigerian tax payers expense has made him better able to listen to Nigerians.





“I, therefore, commend President Buhari for listening to counsel.”