The Senate has dismissed insinuations of mutterings in the Senate over the revelation by Senator Shehu Sani that N13.5 million was used in maintaining a senator per month.This came as Femi Falana, SAN, human rights lawyer, said Senator Sani’s revelation has proved that Nigerian legislators are the highest paid in the world.Falana said Sani’s disclosure validates a statement made to that effect by Itse Sagay, chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against corruption, PACAC.He commended the senator representing Kaduna Central for “blowing the whistle on a matter of crucial national importance.”Reacting on its part, the Senate said there was nothing new in the disclosure and that senators were not up in arms against Sani over the disclosure.Senate spokesman, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, said it was nothing new as, according to him, the same information had been in various line items and expenditure heads of the budget of the National Assembly, which has been made public.Falana wants RMAFC to take action on the matterFalana, however, called on the presidency to ensure that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, takes action on the matter.“For the first time since May 1999, the Senator disclosed the jumbo emoluments of the members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly. According to the Senator, the running cost of each Senator is N13.1 million in addition to a consolidated salary of N750,000 per month,” he said in a statement, yesterday.”