Ohanaeze Ndigbo has revealed that dominance of Northerners in security agencies is to blame for lingering insecurity in Nigeria.

The group in a statement by its Spokeman, Prince Barr Uche Achi-Okpaga said Nigerians are being killed because there is no cross-fertilisation of inter-regional security initiatives at the top levels, adding that all security agencies are headed by Northerners.





The statement reads in part, “Now every security agency is headed by the North, every military and para-military agency is headed by the North. Every anti-graft agency is headed by the North and virtually Fulani.





“Why on earth would they not be sentimental? Are they not human beings? That is why we have severe insecurity all over the place because, at the top security echelon, there is no cross-fertilisation of inter-regional security initiatives. So, today, in a bid to sustain northern political hegemony, we are playing politics with security and Nigerians are killed in their tens and hundreds incessantly.





“Until we restructure to address these imbalances and shelve the Federal Government of many items on the Exclusive Federal list and assign them to the states, Nigeria will remain like a stationary machine; all motion, no movement.





“If we restructure Nigeria today, all the increasing agitations for self determination from Biafra, Ijaw, Oduduwa among others will subside appreciably.





“Every day we cry of lopsided appointments, but it has continued unabated”





Further speaking, Achi-Okpaga said its interest is not Igbo presidency but in good governance.





“Our interest is not on lgbo presidency but on good and purposeful, devolution of powers and respect for the lives and dignity of all individuals and tribes in Nigeria.





“We have reiterated this severally that, by the current political architecture in Nigeria, Igbo Presidency without restructuring means little or nothing at all. Any quarter that intends to use 2023 lgbo presidency to assuage or hoodwink us is on a wild goose. “