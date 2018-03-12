Following the 2019 tensed atmosphere in Imo state, the Son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday, said with God, nobody could thwart his political ambition.This statement came days after, Nwosu said in Owerri, that it was not a sin to be a son-in-law to a governor.Where he also added that, “Being a son in-law to the governor does not stop me from doing what I am supposed to do as a Chief of Staff and a Staff of the state government.”It will also be recalled that, governor Okorocha, has reportedly endorsed Nwosu, based on the qualities as outlined by him (Okorocha).In Nwosu’s defence, he used a biblical illustration saying that, “David in the bible, when he was about to be anointed , the first person came, second, third and last but God said no, David never aspired to be a king of Israel, David was a small boy but God made him king.He added that, “let me tell you nobody can say no, when God Almighty says yes. We believe in God and whatever God decides is what all of us will accept.”On his take on the litany of endorsements on him, Nwosu said: “People coming out to endorse me does not really mean that they are pushing me to come and run for the governor of the state.”And that, “If God almighty say it is this man, it will be so, nobody can stop it, one thing people don’t understand is that it is better to for the people to choose their leader than the leader choosing himself, some of them who are aspiring chose themselves.”