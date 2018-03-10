Ahead of the expected visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Rivers State, the Peoples Democratic Party has said that it is not necessary for him to visit the state as a result of insecurity.The State Public Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, explained that there was no war or any form of insecurity in Rivers State that would warrant a visit by the President based on insecurity.Nwanosike explained that the people would be pleased if President Buhari would visit the state to apologise for the absence of any Federal Government project for about three years.The state PDP spokesman made this remark in Port Harcourt on Friday while receiving hundreds of defectors from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP.Nwanosike noted that Buhari’s visit is only aimed at settling the internal crisis rocking the APC in the state, adding that the APC needs serious attention.He said, “We heard that President Muhammadu Buhari is visiting crises-rocked states and that he would visit Rivers State. We want to tell him that there is no crisis in Rivers State.“The people of Rivers State are living happily in a peaceful state. We are not under any war. He should visit states in the North-East and Central. If he comes to the state, he is only coming to settle his party’s crisis.”Also, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Political Planning and Strategy, Chief Glory Emeh, noted that Wike had performed well in the areas of security and infrastructure.Some of the defectors, who moved to the PDP through the Grassroots Development Initiative, said their decision was based on failed promises by the APC-led Federal Government.One of them, who simply identified himself as Julius from Abonemma Wharf, explained that they were promised empowerment by the APC, adding that nothing had come to them.Earlier, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had stated that President Buhari’s proposed visit to the state might be aimed at reviving the fortunes of the APC that was dead in the state.The governor, who said this while flagging off the reconstruction of Egbelu Street and construction of link roads in Rumuodara, Obio Akpor Local Government Area, said that the Federal Government had not informed him of the President’s visit and the reason behind his visit.“I hear they say that the President is coming to our state. I have not been told the President is coming and why he is coming. He has the right to come to any state.“Maybe the President is coming to make sure that he will improve the fortunes of the APC that is dead in Rivers State,” he added.But a statement by the state APC on Friday described the governor’s remarks as inciting, provoking, unacceptable and should be withdrawn.The statement was signed by the state Chairman of the party, Dr. Davies Ikanya and circulated by his Media Consultant, Chief Chukwuemeka Eze.It read, “The party warns Wike that the President’s visit is not the same as the visit of some northern governors that visited Port Harcourt in 2014 to sympathise with the then governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi over the wicked humiliation he suffered in the hands of Wike and his collaborators.”The party further stated that the visit of Mr. President is to commiserate with the people of Omoku in ONELGA for the sad and unfortunate killings of their loved ones during the New Year massacre.On the false allegation that President Buhari abandoned Rivers State since he assumed office, the party reiterated that the present Federal Government under the watchful eyes of President Buhari has not and will not abandon Rivers State.