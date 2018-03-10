The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that the new minimum wage must come into effect in July this year.

NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, told The Guardian that they would reject any date that is beyond July.





Wabba stated that arrangements have been finalised to sign the agreement in Kigali, Rwanda on March 21, this year.





“Going by all the data submitted so far to the negotiation committee, we believe that a new wage is possible in July.





“Labour will reject any date that is beyond July and we have made that known to the government,” he said.





Wabba also accused the Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, of seeking to sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, without consulting labour, manufacturers and the National Assembly.





“Admittedly a free trade agreement is not a customs union in the sense that Member States abolish only tariffs between them, while maintaining their own tariffs on third world countries, but this would already be impossible.





“Far from promoting regional integration of the continent, it will disintegrate it strongly in opening wide the doors to multinationals already well implemented in most African countries and which would concentrate their activities in the most competitive countries from which they would export to the others,” he said.