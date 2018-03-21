Nigerians have taken to the social media to express their views about the release of the abducted Dapchi girls on Wednesday.Most people are thankful for the safe return of the girls, while others, such as Oby Ezekwesili and Omojuwa question the circumstances by which the girls were released.The Federal Government had confirmed the return of the schoolgirls who were abducted at the Government Girls Technical college, Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018.The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said 76 pupils out of the 110 abducted girls were released.He added that the release of others is ongoing.See some of the tweets below:Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly returned the pupils kidnapped from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, some weeks ago.Ah, Lord just let this be TRUE that OUR #DapchiGirls are BACK. Just the JOY of KNOWING that 110 INNOCENT CHILDREN who were sent to school would not SUFFER what was visited 219 ChibokGirls and still being done to remaining 112 of them. @NGRPresident @MBuhari PLEASE CONFIRM NEWS. https://t.co/M4n58Lu6YGAaaaaah!! There is SO MUCH JOY that this news is springing up from our HEARTS!There are SO MANY QUESTIONS that EVERYTHING about their “abduction” are springing up from our MINDS..@AsoRock @MBuhari @NGRPresident sure HAVE A LOT they NEED TO TELL the people of Nigeria. https://t.co/ljPvmGJ0dwGreat, the Boko Haram returned the Dapchi girls.But how much did the Federal Government pay them? How many more Boko Haram Commanders were released?Has the Federal Government turned to BH’s ATM?It must have taken a lot to return the #DapchiGirls in terms of logistics. It would be great to know what Nigeria had to give/do this time to have these girls returned. We are glad they are back but let’s not miss a chance to learn how to do better.Journalists barred from Dapchi to witness the release of the girls…Everyone else allowed in but journalists…SmhGreat to hear that the Dapchi girls have been returned. Questions to ask:Where was the army when Boko Haram drove from where ever they were and dropped the girls and left?Did govt negotiate quietly and pay BH? Are we indirectly funding BH or maybe elections?Just asking…I thought we all wanted the abducted Dapchi girls to freed, why are some people unhappy that they are now fee? Why are you now saying the whole abduction was a ruse?So Boko Haram came peacefully to God knows where, drop Dapchi girls peacefully and returned peacefully to their “nest” without being seen. Interesting!BH took 110 girls from Dapchi without resistance. A month and a day later, BH dropped the girls off in Dapchi. What a Kafkaesque story!I am just glad most of them came back safely except the few who couldn’t make it. My sympathy goes to the parents whose wards are still missing #HappinessDay #NeverAgainI rejoice with d returned/released #DapchiGirls, d parents &d govt.#DapchiGirlsReleasedI am curious that Boko Haram militants did not come with a single gun, they exchanged pleasantries with community leaders and left after dropping the girls off in the town. #WillWednesdayWhile I commend the govt’s role in d release of #DapchiGirls, I’m confident that never again should this act happen again. If ransom has been paid, I will expect sincerely that it is for intelligence.#PressforProgress#DapchiGirlsReleased#DapchiGirlsReturned#BringBackOurGirls