Nigerians on social media have reacted to report of President Muhammadu Buhari promising to help Ghana fight corruption.





Buhari had during his visit to Ghana on her 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations, which held at the Independence Square, promised to help the country in its fight against corruption.





Ghanaians have since reacted to the Nigeria’s President’s promise, asking him to go and fight a snake that allegedly swallowed 36 million naira ($102,409, the cedis equivalent of over 470,000 cedis from the office of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).





Meanwhile, here are some reactions by Nigerians on social media:





@africanfact, “Nigeria, which is ranked at number 148 out of 180 on Transparency International’s CPI (Corruption Perceptions Index) 2017 has pledged to help fight corruption in Ghana, which is placed at number 81 out of 180!!!





@rogue__kvng, “So this Nigeria we live in now is fighting corruption in Ghana. How did Buhari convince you people to vote for him. Buhari, greatest con artist Nigeria has ever produced.”









@Mariam_soalio, “Corruption in Ghana is blowing faster than @PatapaaGh one corner.”





@Ndlimo “Them rushing to solve corruption in Ghana. Them solving it at home.”





@ceno_ken “Are u serious? Nigeria help to fight corruption or help to increase corruption in Ghana?”





@shakibobor “President Buhari has totally failed Nigerians now a friend with another albatross in Ghana.”





@Citi973 Gen. “Buhari has the guts to talk about helping to fight corruption in Ghana..when monkeys are busily swallowing millions of dollars in Nigeria..interesting.”





@capitalGIFFY @MBuhari “Is fighting corruption and yet the International community rates the country under this administration 148 out of 181 in corruption and @MBuhari still wanna help fight corruption in Ghana which is rated 81. This administration is a complete embarrassment!”





@AyotundeImoru “You can’t offer what you dont have. Fighting corruption in Ghana when you are struggling to fight it in your domain.”





@skippogh “When nigeria ‘mother of corruption’ says it will help in fighting corruption in Ghana ‘daughter of corruption.”





@BobbyDimas, “I saw that the president wants to help fight corruption in Ghana. So our country is no more corrupt.”