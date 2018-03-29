Nigerians have taken to social media to mock President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversial Martin Luther King award he received some days back.

Recall that some members of the African American civil rights leaders had on Tuesday given an award to Buhari in Abuja.





This was followed by a purported speech from the family, urging Nigerians to re-elect Buhari





According to the presidency at the time, “President @MBuhari today at the State House received Martin Luther King Jnr’s family. He was also conferred with the 1st Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018. #AsoVillaToday”





The children of Martin Luther King and the King Center have, however, denied issuing the award to Buhari.





In a tweet on Wednesday, The King Center said: “The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria.”





This statement has led to various reactions on Twitter:





@iDeric: This fresh shit I woke up to from this Nigeria government ehn! I’ve just been laughing. IS THIS YOUR (MARTIN LUTHER) KING????





@SweetShantel:@AsoRock @MBuhari

You no work.





Under u, Fulani cows r more valuable than Human lives.









you no fight for humanity & Martin Luther King award dey hungry you..





Kukuma take this one..





@OgundipeOludar2: Replying to @AyooAkanji @abikedabiri and 10 others

The shameful thing is that Martin Luther King in his days don’t stand for these nonsense that characterise Buhari’s government. Oh what an irony.





@Obiagwu_Conrade:When will this madness of lies and propaganda by our government stop. Did it get to the point of impersonating Luther King’s family for an award he didn’t merit. @realFFK @renoomokri @realDonaldTrump

#Nigeria is swimming in delusion.

#Nigeria_We_Hail_Thee





@KayMefour: Yahoo 3.0. So some people fried their hair, entered Aso Rock and said they were children of Martin Luther King. Gave an award to Buhari and he paid them. Angel Gabriel please blow trumpet for Buhari and most especially Pastor Osinbajo





@abelekene: Thank you @TheKingCenter for this. I hope president @MBuhari and the @NGRPresident can apologize to Nigerians and prosecute those behind the devilish award for claiming that the award had a link with the great Martin Luther King





@jacksonpbn: The Martin Luther King Jnr award to Buhari yesterday is fake. The king Family has distanced themselves from the award.

Buhari has once again been scammed. Abike DABIRI smiling to the Bank with her loot!





@Seyi__: So some unfortunate distant relatives of Martin Luther King came to Nigeria to collect small cash and endorse Buhari using the King name. Now the really children of MLK have denounced them and their acts.