Former Chocolate City singer, Brymo in his latest song, “Heya” has just he created another air of controversy by appearing absolutely nude in new video, Heya.

Heya is a single off his 6th studio album OSO (The Wizard).





His split with his former label affected his consistency but with this we actually want to believe he’s back on the radar.





Apparently, Brymo went extreme as he performed stark nude on a grand piano.





With this work, it is quite alright to describe Brymo as an ‘unapologetic body of art’.





The ‘Ara‘ singer has however, successfully got to trend; especially in cases like this, where Nigerian fans don’t waste time to react. The reactions below are likely to entertain you.



