Something is going on at Herbert Macaulay library.A Nigerian, Olawunmi Treasures Bayode is about to break the Guinness World Record in the category of the Longest Reading Marathon (Read Aloud)He’s attempting to read for 120 straight hours. The current world record is 113 hours 15 minutes, completed by a man from Nepal.He has done over 85 hours of reading out loud now. And he is still reading till Saturday.His objective is to raise a campaign to improve the dwindling reading culture of Nigerians.He is supported by Lagos State Ministry of Education and GTBank. This is in line with the Ministry’s drive to improve the reading culture of Lagosians through the Eko Reads Initiative.