French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, has said Nigerian Jollof, is his best food.Jollof rice is one of the most common dishes in the whole of West Africa.The food which is believed to have originated from the region of Wollof speaking people, which happens to be northwestern Senegal, The Gambia, and southwestern coastal Mauritania, is arguably the best known African dish outside the continent.Gauer, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday said, “Jollof rice is my best Nigerian food; maybe because I find it everywhere I go in Nigeria.’’The envoy said further that the country was blessed with a rich cultural heritage that attracts foreigners, especially its food.“I remember a year ago when I attended the annual yam festival organised by the Ogidi community in Kogi. I had a wonderful time and I saw and appreciated the display of their cultural performances especially the presentation of the new yam.“The cultural display in the two days event showed that the festival was a moment to showcase the tourism potentials abundant in that area,’’ he said.Guaer, who spoke further on the state of the nation’s tourism sector, said that basic infrastructures were needed to develop it.He said that tourism was an income generating sector and would create job opportunities for the youths adding that, tourism was a contributing factor to France’s GDP.“Tourism and gastronomy (food) are very important sectors in France because it contributes to the GDP.“The food sector is an art, it also contributes to the economy and it provides a lot of activities, jobs and wealth creation in the country.“In Nigeria, tourism still remains underdeveloped and there is a lot to be shown in the sector but it just a pity because the infrastructures are still not in place.“Nevertheless, Nigeria is progressing especially in the area of cuisines, because I notice there are more good restaurants here in Abuja, Lagos and other cities in the country.“But, what the country needs is more vocational training and we hope with such events as “The chef’s taste challenge’’ and promotion, it would attract more people and create more interest in the sector.The envoy added that the teeming youths in the country can be engaged in studies about the art of cooking maybe in France or elsewhere.He expressed optimism that the sector could be developed to generate jobs in Nigeria.