The secret trial of four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, resumed at the Federal High Court, Abuja with the Nigerian Government calling its first witness, on Thursday.





Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, are facing charges alongside the elusive IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.





The Justice Binta Nyako-led court had in 2017 granted Kanu bail but ordered that the four other IPOB members be remanded in Kuje prison.





However, the Nigerian Government had on March 20, 2018 re-arraigned the four IPOB members on an amended three-count charge.





Speaking during Thursday’s trial, the witness, simply identified as Mr AB, gave his testimony behind a barricade, where only the judge, the defendants and the counsel could see him as he was shielded from the public.





Led in evidence by Shuaibu Labaran, counsel to the Department of State Security Services, (DSS), AB told the Justice Nyako led court that he met Chimezie in 2016 when he was brought to DSS office for interrogation.





According to AB, “My boss asked me to interview him and in the process, he told me why and where he was arrested. He also told me that he is a member of IPOB and that he joined while in Port Harcourt.





“He also said that he took a delivery imported by the group containing a container from Lagos to Ihiala, Anambra, to the compound of Benjamin Madubugwu, the second defendant.





“It was also revealed that Chimezie, in 2016 was in-charge of the welfare of the members of the group and he collected money from some of the group’s sponsors based abroad for the members.”





AB, while being cross-examined by counsel to Chimezie, Chukwudi Igwe said he was not part of the officers who arrested the defendant but was only asked to interview him.





After listening to his testimony, Justice Nyako adjourned the matter until May 21 for continuation of trial.