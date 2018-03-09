The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has described Nigerian doctors as irresponsible.





The governor also took a swipe at the National Assembly, saying that the lawmakers are only interested in nonsensical actions.





Governor El-Rufai spoke yesterday in Abuja at a ‘Governance Matters’ roundtable organised by Development Alternative Incorporation, DAI.





El-Rufai said that it is only in Nigeria that doctors will abandon their duty posts and embark on strike for whatever reason.





According to him, “I think the health unions have been the most irresponsible because only an irresponsible doctor will abandon his patients even after swearing to the Hippocratic Oath.





“I think Nigerian doctors are the only ones on the planet that go on strike.









“We have submitted our report on true federalism and it will be taken to the National Assembly. We hope the National Assembly will stop dealing with inanities and deal with the real issues.”