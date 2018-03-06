The Nigerian Army on Tuesday flagged off the construction of 16 Brigade camp Buratai in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Tukur Yusuf Buratai, recalled that about a year ago, he was in Bayelsa State for the operationalization of the Brigade.





He commended the Brigade Commander for interpreting his vision which is “To have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles”.





He further stated that the flag off of construction work is in line with president Buhari’s commitment to the welfare of troops, stressing that be places high premium on the welfare of personnel.





Governor Henry Seriake Dickson stressed that he will continue to partner with the Army to enhance the development of the Barracks.





He said he had directed construction of a Command Children’s School, Officers Mess, WOs/Sergeants as a soldiers Canteen Mess with immediate effect.





High point of the event was the symbolic flagoff of the construction work by the Governor and the COAS, planting of trees at the Brigade Peace Park and the unveiling of the gate by the COAS.



































