A Nigerian anti-corruption youth group, the Creative Youth Initiative Against Corruption (CYIAC), has emerged the winner of the Innovative Category of the first UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Action Awards.Ms Foluke Michael, the Project Director of CYIAC in a statement said the Innovative Category top award was presented to the group in Bonn, Germany by Mr Markus Hipp, the Director, BMW FoundationShe said the campaign that led to the awards demonstrated the extraordinary momentum towards achieving the SDGs in different parts of the worldAt the event, the Global Director of the UN SDG Action Campaign, Mitchell Toomey disclosed that the Awards ceremony was held in tandem with the second edition of the Global Festival of Action for Sustainable Development in BonnToomey added that the awards ceremony honored initiatives in the categories of communicator, connector, includer, innovator, mobiliser, storyteller, and visualizer.“These are ‘Action’ Awards because we need more than words: our winners dared to believe and act for change.“They are perfect examples of the wonderful work that’s happening around the world led by thousands, if not millions, of people,” Toomey saidThe SDG Director said winners of the Awards span over private and public sectors, as well as civil society and grassroots movements.He said the winning initiatives included fighting corruption in Nigeria and mobilising Belgians to implement the SDGs in their daily livesOthers were empowering children through photography and digital skills in Bangladesh, promoting human rights education in Sri Lanka and much more.Toomey also disclosed that over 700 nominations from 125 countries in 7 continents were submitted.“An expert judging panel evaluated the submissions against the degree to which actions were deemed to be transformative, inclusive and impactful.“In addition, an open vote was held on the website of the UN SDG Action Campaign, where visitors could rate their favourite among the 38 finalists to win the People’s Choice Award,” he said.The SDG Director noted that “great solutions for the world’s challenges can come from anywhere.“We hope everyone is inspired by these stories and consider submitting their nominations for future Awards.“These are the first winners of a community that will continue to grow”.