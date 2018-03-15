Nigeria retained her previous 52 nd position in the world and seventh in Africa in the March FIFA/ Coca-Cola World rankings released on Thursday.Nigeria had 609 points , two points below Cameroon that is 51st in the world.The top five is unaltered , with Germany still on top, while Poland that will be up against the Super Eagles in a friendly are the only movers in the top 20, having climbed into joint - sixth position alongside Spain.Tunisia remains the top African country on 23 rd position, followed by Senegal on 27 th and DR Congo on 39th.The Super Eagles World Cup Group D foes Argentina is on 4 th place , Croatia on 15th and Iceland on 18th.The next edition of the rankings will be released on April 12.