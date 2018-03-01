The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared that Nigeria does not deserve to exist.

IPOB said any country that condones the persecution of the innocent but reward “cold blooded murderers like Fulani herdsmen, does not deserve to exist.”





The pro-Biafra group stated this while reacting to the non-release of its members held in custody across the country.





IPOB wondered why killer herdsmen have not been apprehended despite their atrocities.





In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group also warned Ohanaeze Ndigbo to organise their events to focus on referendum and not restructuring.





The statement reads, “Anything that could be seen to endorse the continued existence of one Nigeria will be peacefully resisted. Ohaneze Ndigbo is hereby warned to reorganise their event to focus on referendum and not restructuring. If they insist on discussing restructuring within Nigeria, they will encounter a worse fate.





“There are hundreds of innocent Biafrans in prisons and illegal detention centres all across Nigeria for no reason whereas not a single Fulani man has been incarcerated for the killing thousands of people by their herdsmen Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.





“A society, nation or country that condones the persecution of the innocent- in this case Biafra agitators, whilst rewarding cold blooded murderers like Fulani herdsmen, does not deserve to exist.”