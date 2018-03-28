The Nigeria Football Federation leaders on Tuesday visited ailing Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme at Christie Clinic in Manchester.Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July, and the Wolverhampton Wanderers custodian has been receiving treatment.In a statement, the football house said the NFF president Amaju Pinnick led the delegation consisting of 1st vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, as well as the national team’s administrator Dayo Enebi, goalkeeping coach Alloy Agu and spokesman for the team Toyin Ibitoye.Pinnick said, “We have come on behalf of the government of Nigeria and the NFF to check up on you, find out how your recovery is going and to tell you that you are still very much on our minds and a member of the Super Eagles.“We have also come to seek your permission to be our special guest at the friendly game against England at Wembley Stadium on June 2. We want you to perform the customary kick-off of that game and if you approve of it, we will immediately request this of The Football Association.”Ikeme said, “I am so overwhelmed by this show of love. I am indeed grateful to Nigerians who daily flood my phone with prayers and well wishes. I feel their love every day on social media. I thank the government of Nigeria and the NFF for all the support and I appreciate my teammates so much for being there for me.”