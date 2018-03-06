Spanish outlet, Don Balon reports that the Brazilian international is sidelined with a fractured metatarsal but he has assured Messi that his team-mates are confident of progressing to the quarter-final stage.
The report also claimed that Neymar has reiterated his promise to Messi that PSG will meet Barcelona later in the competition.
PSG head into the second leg of their last-16 tie, trailing 3-1 to the Los Blancos and will be without Neymar for the clash at Parc des Princes in Paris.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has revealed that Neymar is a unique player and fellow teammate, Angel Di Maria is a perfect replacement for the former Barcelona forward in tonight’s game.
The kick off time for the game is 8:45 pm Nigeria time.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.