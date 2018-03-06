Paris Saint-Germain ace, Neymar has been in touch with former team-mate, Lionel Messi ahead of the Parisians UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.Spanish outlet, Don Balon reports that the Brazilian international is sidelined with a fractured metatarsal but he has assured Messi that his team-mates are confident of progressing to the quarter-final stage.The report also claimed that Neymar has reiterated his promise to Messi that PSG will meet Barcelona later in the competition.PSG head into the second leg of their last-16 tie, trailing 3-1 to the Los Blancos and will be without Neymar for the clash at Parc des Princes in Paris.Meanwhile, Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has revealed that Neymar is a unique player and fellow teammate, Angel Di Maria is a perfect replacement for the former Barcelona forward in tonight’s game.The kick off time for the game is 8:45 pm Nigeria time.