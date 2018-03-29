Bukar Ibrahim, senator representing Yobe east, says “very serious negotiations” are ongoing to ensure the release of Leah Shabiru.





Shabiru is one of the girls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe state by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19.





Apart from five students who died in captivity, Boko Haram returned all the remaining abductees to Dapchi apart from Sharibu.





She was reportedly not released with others because she refused to convert to Islam.





But speaking on the floor of the senate on Thursday, Ibrahim said Shabiru would be released “not far from now”.





“I want to reassure the distinguished Senator that very serious negotiations is going on and I believe not far from now, she would also be released Insha Allah, the last Dapchi and the remaining Chibok girls,” the Yobe senator said.





Moving a motion earlier, Emmanuel Bwacha, senator representing Taraba south, urged the negotiating team to ensure the release of Shabiru and the remaining Chibok girls.





“I rise to raise personal appeal to the negotiating team of the executive that ensured the release of the Dapchi girls. I am doing this to appreciate them for their efforts to get a few of the Chibok girls and 98 percent of the Dapchi girls released,” he said.





“I want to appeal that they should double their efforts so that Nigerians would have hope in the effort they are doing to put confidence in the heart of Nigerians.”