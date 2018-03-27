Tonto Dikeh says her son King Andre has no blood ties with former president Olusegun Obasanjo even though pictures of them surfaced online a long time ago.

An Instagram user: Celebritys_Kid had posted a photo of Tonto’s son and Obasanjo together. The actress replied saying ; ”Excuse me that’s my son and that’s not his grandfather in any way.Baba is a great man and has been wonderful to me and my son but Unfortunately we have no blood relationship with Baba.”But I wouldn’t have you using my sons image for a Lie..He has 2 grandfathers, One is late and Mine is very much alive..

I was as ignorant as you until I found the truth so pls pls pls and pls again I’m a mother and I wldnt tolerate this…

Thanks and God bless you & your business 💐