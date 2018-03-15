President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday stated that his administration will deal with Boko Haram members.





A statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari gave the assurance during his visit to spots in Yobe.





The President, who was accompanied by Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, said he had directed full scale aerial surveillance and investigation to ensure that the abducted school girls were returned safely.





Buhari assured that government will ensure that the Boko Haram menace was totally brought to an end.





“Boko Haram was in control of many local councils in Borno and some parts of Yobe State before we came. Now it has resorted to using young girls for suicide missions in mosques, churches and motor parks.





“We will not spare their members. We will ensure that Boko Haram meets its waterloo. By the will of God, I have directed the police and reinforced them, and the army and air force to keep searching until the children are returned alive,” he said.