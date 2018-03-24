Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described his daughter, Iyabo as a tough woman who will not tolerate nonsense from anyone.





Obasanjo was speaking at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, while addressing women at the 14th annual lecture of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service.





Recall that Iyabo had in December 2013 written an open letter to her father, accusing him of maltreating women.





He blamed the insignificant roles women play in Nigerian politics on men, adding that “It is out of the selfishness of our men; they will look for anything to keep women under and look at the sort of things that we do.





“I had two girls before I had a boy. I had thought that I would never have a boy before I had a boy. But it doesn’t matter who you are in our own family. My first child, my daughter (Iyabo) will not take nonsense from you. And you try it; you would be put in your place.





“It doesn’t matter; you may be 10 times her height, she will bring you down . (It is) because I give them the encouragement and you heard , eight of my children have PhDs.









“I have slightly more boys than girls but I have more girls with PhD than boys.”