 MUST WATCH VIDEO: Benin girls blast 'Madams' in Europe for deceiving/exploiting them | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » MUST WATCH VIDEO: Benin girls blast 'Madams' in Europe for deceiving/exploiting them

11:47 AM 0
A+ A-

Several Nigerian girls of Benin origin who were deceived by some 'Madams' in Europe due to the search for greener pastures have taken to Youtube to lament their ordeal

Watch the videos below...






Credits - DAN IYAJI - Youtube

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top