MUST WATCH VIDEO: Benin girls blast 'Madams' in Europe for deceiving/exploiting them

Several Nigerian girls of Benin origin who were deceived by some 'Madams' in Europe due to the search for greener pastures have taken to Youtube to lament their ordeal
