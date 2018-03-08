Ibadan-based politician, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly known as Sunday Igboho has declared that he has no relationship with a suspected assassin, Adeola Williams, famously known as Ade Lawyer.

Our correspondent learnt that Ade Lawyer was recently apprehended alongside former Chairman, Lagos State chapter of National Union Road of Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa in connection with the murder of Ganiyu Ayinla, popularly known as Pinero who was until his death, Personal Assistant to the NURTW Chairman in Idumota, Azeez Lawal, known also as “Kunle Poly”.





Recall that Ade Lawyer during his parade by the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja on Friday 16th February 2018, revealed how he killed four people on the orders of a former Chairman of the National Union Road of Transport Workers, Lagos State branch, Alhaji Akanni Olohunwa.





He alleged that he had been hired to kill people in the past by some individuals among whom were traditional rulers and notable personalities including Chief Sunday Adeyemo.





He said, “I have been hired to kill many people. I carried out four killings for him (Olorunwa). During the clash between him and Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo, I killed two people for him. He said Kunle Poly betrayed him and contracted me to kill him”. Lagos serial killer, Ade Lawyer reveals he killed many people for ex-NURTW chairman, Olorunwa





But Adeyemo while speaking with journalists on Wednesday declared that he had “no relationship with Ade Lawyer until a land dispute saga” ensued between some “area boys” and his friend, Prince Kazeem over the latter’s family land in Lagos.





He described Ade Lawyer’s claim as nothing but propaganda to tarnish his image and draw back his popularity considering his political ambition.





Adeyemo said, “It was the land dispute that brought us together. That’s all. I hadn’t met him before until the land dispute saga and he has never run an errand for me”.





“I can remember vividly that sometimes ago, I was at Apapa with my clearing agent, when I was called upon that some miscreants are disturbing my friend, Prince Kazeem on land boundary issues. I rushed to the place hoping that my presence would bring normalcy and Kazeem would leave there unharmed. Fortunately, the police were already at the disputed land before I got there”.





Adeyemo said there was neither a fight nor any physical assault of any sort before they were invited to the police station for further interrogations.





He said “A particular NURTW official came with some area boys to protect Prince Kazeem from being harmed by the other group, and Ade Lawyer came with them”.





Adeyemo, however, said that he assisted the police when they were searching for the killers of Pinero in arresting one of the suspects, who he named as John Ibafo.





He said, “I was called personally by Kunle Poly, their main target, to assist the police in their arrest and he gave me their names and addresses in Ibadan.





“I brought John Ibafo out for the police to arrest him. I also led the police to Ade Lawyer’s house at Elekun, but he escaped by scaling the fence. When I got the information that he ran to Akure, I informed the police, thereby helping in his arrest”.





Adeyemo who affirmed he was part of the Police Search Team that carried out the arrest, said his move greatly angered the alleged killer so much that he kept threatening him (Adeyemo) on the phone with text messages.





He said, “He threatened me that if he was caught, he would implicate me that I am one of his loyal errand boys. I ignored his threats and assisted the police in their investigations, which led to his arrest.”





“Yes, I help people very well. Whenever people are duped or swindled of their properties, I help them to recover such. This I have done a countless number of times. He (Ade Lawyer) is aware that I am always very much interested in protecting people’s lives and properties and also love fighting for people’s rights. I am a human rights activist.





“All their moves are just to drag my good name in the soil since they know I am a politician who might be vying for the Governorship seat very soon”.



