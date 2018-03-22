Some mothers in Nsukka, Enugu State, have commended the Federal Government on the release of the abducted Dapchi girls from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Dapchi in Yobe.The mothers, in interviews in Nsukka on Thursday, said they received the news of the release of the girls with joy.Prof. Rose Onah, a former Chairman, Nsukka Local Government, said her happiness knew no bounds when she got the cheering news that 105 out of the 110 abducted Dapchi girls had been released.‘’I was as happy as a new born child when I heard the news of the release of abducted school girls on Wednesday.“As a mother, I know the trauma and psychological pain their mothers have been through since their daughters were abducted.“I commend the Federal Government on the release of the girls,” she said.Onah, a lecturer with Department of Public Administration and Local Government, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, urged government to ensure adequate security in schools throughout the country, especially girls’ boarding schools.“Government should beef up security in schools in the country, especially girls’ boarding schools since targets of Boko Haram insurgents are school girls.“The evil aim of these insurgents is to discourage the girl-child from going to school,” she said.Mrs Regina Ogbonna, a banker, said the release of the girls would bring serious relief to their parents and well-wishers who had been in pain since their abduction.“I commend government on the release of Dapchi girls but urge that more effort should be put to see that the remaining Chibok girls in captivity are also released.“Government should also post security men to all girls’ secondary schools in country, especially schools in the North, to avoid recurrence,” she said.Mrs Stella Ozioko, a headmistress, described the release of the Dapchi girls as heart-warming and happy news.“As a mother, I know the pain I usually have whenever any of my children is sick. I wonder what I will look like if my daughter is abducted by terrorists like Boko Haram.“I commend the Federal Government for acting fast for the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls,” she said.