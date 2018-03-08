Obinna Ogba, senator representing Ebonyi central, says he has evidence of an alleged plan by Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, against Senate President Bukola Saraki.





Adamu is one of the senator’s who kicked against the amended election timetable for 2019.





He was later removed as chairman of the northern senators’ forum after being accused “financial mismanagement and maladministration”.





Speaking on the floor of the senate on Thursday, Ogba said he has a transcript of Adamu speaking with other people about his plans.





The Ebonyi lawmaker said when Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, raised the matter earlier, it was not taken seriously.





“I rise this morning to bring to the notice of the senate that there is a plan by some people in this senate, maybe under the leadership of my distinguished colleague, particularly senator Abdullahi Adamu. Mr. President, you remember in January, distinguished senator Misau made a comment here that there was a plan to remove the Senate President and in fact the leadership,” he said.





“Now, I have reliable information that some people are already planning to destabilise the senate, including the senate leadership by organising demonstration of which money is already exchanging hands. I believe that all of us are all leaders in this in this country and everybody who see something that will destabilise the country or the senate or even the democracy should avoid it.





“As we are here, if there is any is going on, you have the opportunity to raise it and not to go outside the chambers to start planning civil resistance, market women to come for demonstration against the leadership of the senate.





“Mr. President, I want this senate to investigate this matter properly. I have evidence to show what I’m saying. There is a telephone conversation going on which any other person can also print it out, between senator Abdullahi Adamu and some other people.”





After laying his evidence, Ike Ekeweremadu, deputy senate president, said anyone planning to destabilise the country “is not doing us good”.





“The difference between military, autocratic regime and any other oppressive regime is the parliament. Once we remove the parliament, there is going to be problem. In whatever we do, we must continue to preserve the sanctity of the parliament,” Ekeweremadu said.